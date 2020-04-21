The science behind baking the perfect biscuit

Breaking News
Times are tough, we all probably feel like we could use a little comfort food – and what says comfort food better than homemade biscuits? The biscuits we are about to show you are more than just comfort food, they are also a bit of a science experiment. Ashley Thompson recently had a virtual baking lesson from food blogger, Clark Cassarella, who also explained the science behind why you add an acid to this recipe – so grab the kids if they need an extra science lesson today.

Learn more about these biscuits and get the full recipe on Clark’s blog, Cooking with Cas.

