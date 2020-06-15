The perfect wine and grill parings for celebrating Father’s Day

With Father’s Day right around the corner you are probably starting to think about what to get the dad in your life. Ashley Thompson recently stopped over at Wine Time on Main owner Bob Novak’s house to get a tasty lesson on wine and grill pairings. Our mouths are watering just thinking about it.

To see a list of the wines Bob recommended for pairing with grilling, click here.

Need another gift idea for the wine lover in your life? Check out this DIGITAL EXTRA on what a Coravin does and why it’s every wine lover’s must have gadget. And they are 20% off for Father’s Day too.

RELATED: Get to know Bob and Cathy Novak better in this interview: Across the Table with Bob and Cathy Novak