The Hotdish Competish brings a midwestern culinary tradition to life

Dust off those can openers and start flipping through those old church cookbooks – it’s time for the 3rd annual Hotdish Competish. Abby Bischoff , the All Saints Neighborhood chair of this tasty casserole competition, and Jeff Gould, one of the celebrity judges, share all the event details AND Abby’s award winning “Stuffing Casserole” (recipe below).

Whether you enter with a hotdish, a notdish, totdish or bars – listen up because Jeff is going to tell you what he is looking for in a winning dish.

Find more details on the flyer below or go to the Hotdish Competish Facebook Event.

Register to compete or eat here.

The People’s Choice winner wins an autographed copy of Food Network personality, award-winning blogger and cookbook author Molly Yeh’s Molly on the Range cookbook! And Ashley Thompson even crocheted a few special potholders to donate as prizes!

Hotdish Competish Event Details

Abby’s Stuffing Casserole

Ingredients:

2 boxes seasoned stuffing mix

1 pound ground beef

1 can cream of mushroom soup

12 oz Velveeta

Instructions:

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees. Brown and drain ground beef. Cook stuffing according to packaged instructions. Spray 9×13 pan with cooking spray. Layer in half of prepared stuffing mix. Layer in cream of mushroom soup. Layer in slices of Velveeta. Top with remaining half of prepared stuffing. Bake for 30 to 45 minutes until top and edges are brown and cheese is bubbling.