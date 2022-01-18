Have you ever wandered by one of the many ethnic grocery stores in town and wondered what treasures you might find inside their walls only to think that even if you did find cool new ingredients, you might not know any recipes to use them in? Well today we’re bringing the groceries and the recipe to you!
Fatu Cooper and her husband Ralph own Fatu’s African Market. They’re here today to teach us how they make fried rice and chicken as part of our celebration of a multicultural menu.
The flavors of Western Africa from Fatu’s African Market
