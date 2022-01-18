The flavors of Western Africa from Fatu’s African Market

Recipes

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELOLAND Living Newsletter

Have you ever wandered by one of the many ethnic grocery stores in town and wondered what treasures you might find inside their walls only to think that even if you did find cool new ingredients, you might not know any recipes to use them in? Well today we’re bringing the groceries and the recipe to you!

Fatu Cooper and her husband Ralph own Fatu’s African Market. They’re here today to teach us how they make fried rice and chicken as part of our celebration of a multicultural menu.

Watch yesterday’s segment in our week long celebration of food and culture: How to make Gỏi Cuốn, Vietnamese spring rolls

West African Cuisine
Fatu’s West African Rice and Plantains
the flavors of west Africa from local Sioux Falls African Market
West African cuisine

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 