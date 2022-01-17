Candy making isn’t just for Christmas time, it’s something you can enjoy year-round. Only for many of us, making candy isn’t that enjoyable. It can be complex, finicky, and basically make you feel like a failure. Have no fears because a candy making Clark Caserella is here to give us a lesson in the chemistry of candy.
He’s here to take the way candy making crushes our souls and turn it into the sweet treat it should be – – and he’s doing it with science and the chemistry of candy.
The chemistry of candy: How to make candy that won’t stick to your teeth
Candy making isn’t just for Christmas time, it’s something you can enjoy year-round. Only for many of us, making candy isn’t that enjoyable. It can be complex, finicky, and basically make you feel like a failure. Have no fears because a candy making Clark Caserella is here to give us a lesson in the chemistry of candy.