The Big Game Appetizers: Healthy bell pepper nachos

We’re winding down in our preparations for the big game, but that doesn’t mean that there isn’t time to still add one more recipe to your menu. It’s even better when it’s a healthy twist on game day classic.



Kelsey Johnson is a registered dietitian with 605 dietitian and she’s joining us today to show us how we can craft a fan favorite nacho. Only instead of the classic chip, we’re using mini bell peppers! So, we can have our snacks with way less guilt.

Mini Bell Pepper Nachos with Taco Greek Yogurt Dip

Ingredients

1 package mini bell peppers

1/4# ground beef, browned -1 taco seasoning packet

1/2 16oz bag of shredded cheddar cheese

5.3oz container plain Greek yogurt –

Toppings of choice: green onions, tomatoes, onions, avocado slices, etc

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a saucepan, brown ground beef. Drain excessive grease and season beef with 1/2 packet of taco seasoning and 1-2 tablespoons of water. Set aside. Slice mini bell peppers lengthwise and clean out seeds and rib of the peppers. Place on baking sheet and bake for 5-7 minutes until cheese is melted. Remove from oven and set aside. While bell peppers nachos are in the oven, prepare dipping sauce by mixing Greek yogurt with remaining 1/2 of the packet of taco seasoning. Plate mini bell peppers and serve alongside toppings of choice!