Between potty training and teething, having a little one rule your world can be tough. Add in an independent streak most kids go through and you may feel like there’s a recipe for disaster. While we can’t help you with your little’s independent streak, we may be able to help the ornery attitude that comes with being a baby in the summer heat, and teething. Registered Dietitian, and mom, Mariah Reil, stopped by to show us how we can combine a few key ingredients to help your little one, and their gums, keep cool.

Teething pops