Get a taste of Fall with Heart of the City Bakery’s apple crisp recipe

If you’d like to sink your teeth into one of Heart of the City Bakery’s tasty treats, you can visit their website, heartofthecitybakery.com, to find a list of retailers near you.

You can see more of these goodies at the Heart of the City Bakery booth at the KELOLAND Living Arts and Crafts Show on Friday, October 16th and Saturday, October 17th at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall. If you’re a crafter or artist with a product to sell and would be interested in having a booth of your own at our event contact Michelle Ust at must@keloland.com.

Apple Crisp Recipe:

4 to 5 good baking apples or about 1 3/4lbs

1/4 – 1/2 cup sugar

1/2 Tbsp molasses

1 Tbsp tapioca, cornstarch, or preferred starch to thicken the juices (optional)

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1 1/2 tsp apple pie sauce

pinch of salt

Streusel Topping Recipe:

1 1/2 cups regular oats ground, oat flour, or quick cooking oats

1 cup regular oatmeal

1/2 – 3/4 cup sugar

1/4 – 1/2 cup coconut oil melted or softened (or substitute butter or butter substitute).

Bake in a 350 degree oven for 25-35 minutes or until nice and bubbly.