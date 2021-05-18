Staci Perry Mergenthal is an author and baker behind, “Random Sweets.” She’s here to share a new twist on the classic cheesecake that is sure to please your taste buds.
Taco cheesecake
INGREDIENTS
- 4 teaspoons yellow cornmeal
- 24 ounces (3, 8-ounce packages) cream cheese, softened to room temperature
- 1/2 cup sour cream, room temperature
- 1/2 cup taco sauce or salsa
- 1 (1.25 ounce) package taco seasoning
- 2 eggs, room temperature, lightly beaten
- 1 cup shredded pepper jack cheese
- 4.5 ounce can chopped green chilies OR 1/4 cup finely diced jalapeno pepper and 1/4 cup finely diced bell pepper
- Toppings: Pico de gallo, sour cream, chopped black olives, green onions, cherry tomatoes
INSTRUCTIONS
- Lightly spray (12-15) 4-ounce canning jars. (OR, 9-inch springform, or 9-inch round or square pan, or two mini cheesecake pans.) Sprinkle the cornmeal onto the bottom of the jars or pans. Preheat oven to 250 or 350 degrees Fahrenheit (see baking temps in step 7).
- In a large mixing bowl, beat softened cream cheese on medium high until smooth.
- Add the sour cream, taco sauce or salsa, and the taco seasoning.
- Beat on medium speed until creamy. Slowly beat in the eggs, scraping down the sides of the mixing bowl.
- Fold in the pepper jack cheese and green chilies and/or peppers until it is all mixed in with the batter.
- Pour filling into prepared jars or pan(s).
- 4-ounce canning jars, bake at 250 degrees 40-45 minutes. Mini cheesecake pans, bake at 250 degrees 20-25 minutes. 9-inch springform or square pan, bake at 350 degrees 30-40 minutes. Bake until edges are lightly brown and center looks just set. Cool on wire rack for one hour. Chill in refrigerator for a minimum of 8 hours before serving.
- Cut into small slices. Serve with toppings, crackers, crispbreads, tortilla chips, or spread on bagel or bread pieces. Serve cold or at room temperature.
The cheesecake is fine to sit out on your party platter for a couple of hours. Store refrigerated in airtight container up to one week. Taco cheesecake can be frozen for up to 3 months. Thaw in refrigerator overnight.