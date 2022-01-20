Tabouli salad: Ashley’s Lebanese family favorite

This week, we’ve been showing you a few ways you can expand your tastes in cuisine with delectable multicultural recipes.

Today, Ashley is taking on the challenge herself and showing you a recipe that she grew up with that she learned from her mother, a first generation daughter of a Lebanese immigrant. These are recipes that she grew up with, that helped make sure she was getting more than just macaroni and cheese.

Tabouli Salad

  • 1/2 c bulgur wheat
  • 1 cucumber, finely chopped
  • 2 bunches parsley, stems removed, washed, finely chopped
  • 15 fresh mint leaves, finely chopped
  • 2-4 green onions, white and green parts
  • 4 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 4 tablespoons olive oil
  • salt and pepper to taste
The ingredients to make a Mediterranean tabouli salad
Tabouli salad ingredients

Directions:

Soak the bulgur wheat in hot water for half an hour. Finely chop herbs and vegetables and combine. Add lemon juice and olive oil and mix. Add bulgur wheat and enjoy!

