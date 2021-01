Morgan Van Der Zee is a Registered Dietitian with live well Sioux Falls. She’s joining us today to help us keep on our healthy track while keeping our foods new and exciting.

Bell Pepper Panini Recipe (this can be made in a variety of ways so feel free to make it your own):

1 bell pepper

2 Tbsp spread (hummus, cream cheese, etc)

3 oz deli meat

1 slice cheese

Your favorite sandwich veggies like cucumbers, tomato, spinach

Seasonings if desired (Italian herb, everything bagel, etc)