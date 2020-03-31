Sweet tricks: Chicken nuggets and fries or cake and cookies?

Some historians believe the April Fools’ customs began in France, although no one knows for sure. It may stem from a calendar change in 16th century France when New Year’s Day was moved from April 1st to January 1st when the Gregorian calendar was adopted. Whatever the reason, it is the one day a year when we all become either the joker or the joke-ee. Today, Keyes Clemmer, the executive pastry chef behind Prairie Cocoa & Confections is going to help us all become the joker, by showing us how to create a dessert that is sure to fool everyone at the dinner table tomorrow.

“Chicken Nuggets” & “French Fries”

French Fries Sugar Cookies with Ketchup

FRENCH FRIES (Sugar Cookies)

Step One:

Make your favorite sugar cookie dough. Is using store bought dough; make sure to chill your cut out “fries” prior to baking. Roll dough out to approximate ¼” thick. The thicker the dough the taller the “French Fry” Use can use a sharp knife if you want to free hand cut your French Fries or a ruffled edge cookie cutter of “Crinkle” cut fries. Bake according to direction; let cool on rack.

Cutting out French Fry Cookies

Step Two:

Make a cookie icing using your favorite icing recipe OR

*Combine:

16 oz. Confectioner’s Sugar

½ tsp. Clear Vanilla

2 Tbsp Cream

*Mix w/hand mixer until smooth; you will want a thinner consistency.

*Using Yellow & Brown food gel; color icing to the color of cooked French Fries. *Note; save some icing to color Red for the ketchup

Giving french fry cookies their “fried” look

Step Three:

Dip each cookie in the thin glaze and set on rack to dry.

Place on plate or paper tray & drizzle w/red icing

Chicken Nuggets with Honey mustard or BBQ Sauce

CHICKEN NUGGETS: (Vanilla Cake w/Graham crumb)

Step One:

Make your favorite vanilla cake or use a cake mix. Bake according to directions; let cool completely.

crumbling up the cake

Step Two:

Make your favorite vanilla frosting

OR

*Ingredients:

16 oz. Confectioner’s Sugar

4 oz. Unsalted Butter; softened

1-½ tsp. Vanilla

2 Tbsp milk

*Using a paddle attachment:

*Mix the butter & vanilla until combined; add in the Confectioner’s Sugar, slowly add in the milk.

Mix until smooth & fluffy

*Note: set aside some frosting to color for Honey Mustard or BBQ Sauce.

Step Three:

Place cake in large bowl; crumble cake. Add enough vanilla frosting to make a “cake dough” Depending on the size of the nugget you would like to make; measure out the cake dough. Using your hands; roll the dough into a ball; flatten until approx. ½” thick & shape into nugget shape. Take shaped cake dough and coat with Graham cracker crumbs.

Form your cake truffle “nuggets”

dip your “nuggets” in graham cracker “breading”

Place on plate or paper tray & add a small portion cup of Frosting “Honey-Mustard” or BBQ Sauce.