Sweet potato gnocchi

Recipes
Posted: / Updated:

Mariah Reil is a registered dietitian and Senior Wellness Programs Specialist at the Center for Lifestyle Medicine at Sanford Health. She’s here to show us how we can take a classic gnocchi recipe and give it a twist using a sweet potato.

Sweet Potato Gnocchi with Garlic Sage Sauce

Ingredients:

-2 large sweet potatoes
-1 ½- 1 ¾ cups whole wheat flour
-3 tbsp unsalted butter
-½ large onion, diced
-3 cloves garlic, mined
-1 package (about 10 leaves) fresh sage leaves, chopped and minced
–1/2 tsp black pepper
-1/2 cup grated parmesan

Directions:

  1. Poke holes with a fork in the sweet potato, wrap with tin foil and bake at 375 for about 1 hour, or until cooked through and soft.
  2. Once cooled, peel and mash the potatoes. In a large bowl, combine about 2 cups of mashed sweet potatoes, and 1 cup of whole wheat flour. Mix the dough together with a wooden spoon or by hand and gradually add more flour until a soft dough consistency is formed.
  3. On a floured countertop, place the dough ball and divide into quarters. Roll each quarter into long rope-like pieces.
  4. Cut into 1” pieces. Bring a large pot of water to a boil and add about 1 tsp salt.
  5. In batches, add the gnocchi pieces to the boiling water, careful not to over-crowd the pot. When the pieces float to the top, remove and set aside.
  6. In a large skillet, heat the butter over medium-high heat. Add the onion and cook until translucent, about 4 minutes.
  7. Add the garlic, sage leaves, and pepper. Add the gnocchi in batches, browning each piece just a bit before adding more. When all the gnocchi is in the skillet, sprinkle with parmesan and stir to combine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 