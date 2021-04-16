Mariah Reil is a registered dietitian and Senior Wellness Programs Specialist at the Center for Lifestyle Medicine at Sanford Health. She’s here to show us how we can take a classic gnocchi recipe and give it a twist using a sweet potato.

Sweet Potato Gnocchi with Garlic Sage Sauce

Ingredients:

-2 large sweet potatoes

-1 ½- 1 ¾ cups whole wheat flour

-3 tbsp unsalted butter

-½ large onion, diced

-3 cloves garlic, mined

-1 package (about 10 leaves) fresh sage leaves, chopped and minced

–1/2 tsp black pepper

-1/2 cup grated parmesan

Directions: