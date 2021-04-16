Mariah Reil is a registered dietitian and Senior Wellness Programs Specialist at the Center for Lifestyle Medicine at Sanford Health. She’s here to show us how we can take a classic gnocchi recipe and give it a twist using a sweet potato.
Sweet Potato Gnocchi with Garlic Sage Sauce
Ingredients:
-2 large sweet potatoes
-1 ½- 1 ¾ cups whole wheat flour
-3 tbsp unsalted butter
-½ large onion, diced
-3 cloves garlic, mined
-1 package (about 10 leaves) fresh sage leaves, chopped and minced
–1/2 tsp black pepper
-1/2 cup grated parmesan
Directions:
- Poke holes with a fork in the sweet potato, wrap with tin foil and bake at 375 for about 1 hour, or until cooked through and soft.
- Once cooled, peel and mash the potatoes. In a large bowl, combine about 2 cups of mashed sweet potatoes, and 1 cup of whole wheat flour. Mix the dough together with a wooden spoon or by hand and gradually add more flour until a soft dough consistency is formed.
- On a floured countertop, place the dough ball and divide into quarters. Roll each quarter into long rope-like pieces.
- Cut into 1” pieces. Bring a large pot of water to a boil and add about 1 tsp salt.
- In batches, add the gnocchi pieces to the boiling water, careful not to over-crowd the pot. When the pieces float to the top, remove and set aside.
- In a large skillet, heat the butter over medium-high heat. Add the onion and cook until translucent, about 4 minutes.
- Add the garlic, sage leaves, and pepper. Add the gnocchi in batches, browning each piece just a bit before adding more. When all the gnocchi is in the skillet, sprinkle with parmesan and stir to combine.