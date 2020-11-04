Sweet Potato Cookies

Sweet potato ingredients:
- 1 cup sweet potato puree
- 1/2 cup nut butter
- 2 tablespoons honey or maple syrup
- 1/4 cup flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- Optional: add chopped up nuts or chocolate chips
Maple Glaze Icing (optional):
- 1 cup powdered sugar, more if needed
- 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 TBSP soft butter
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
- 1/4 cup maple syrup, more if needed
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- In a medium bowl, combine all ingredients and mix well. Drop by the spoonful (about 2 tablespoons) on to an un-greased baking sheet.
- Bake 15 minutes or until lightly browned. Let cool for 10 minutes before enjoying!