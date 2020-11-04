Sweet Potato Cookies

Recipes
Posted: / Updated:

Sweet potato ingredients:

  •  1 cup sweet potato puree
  • 1/2 cup nut butter
  • 2 tablespoons honey or maple syrup
  • 1/4 cup flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • Optional: add chopped up nuts or chocolate chips

Maple Glaze Icing (optional):

  •  1 cup powdered sugar, more if needed
  • 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 TBSP soft butter
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1/4 cup maple syrup, more if needed

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. In a medium bowl, combine all ingredients and mix well. Drop by the spoonful (about 2 tablespoons) on to an un-greased baking sheet.
  3. Bake 15 minutes or until lightly browned. Let cool for 10 minutes before enjoying!

