Today we called in Food Blogger and the host of the Funeral Potatoes and Wool Mittens podcast, Staci Mergenthal. Staci was on set to give us a few tips on getting a jump on holiday meals with a stuffing, or dressing-if you call it that, recipe using homemade sausage. And while it might sound daunting, it’s way easier than people realize. Plus, she’s even got a tip or two to tailor the recipe for vegetarians.