Nothing says fall and back to school quite like the iconic apple. Whether you are headed out to pick your own, or are simply enjoying the fruits of someone else’s labor, you can’t get through the season without enjoying a taste of your favorite variety. Today, we have a new variety to show you. It’s still red and it’s still delicious – but this one is a cupcake!
Molly Hill is a Baking and Pastry Instructor at CTE. She’s joining us today to show us how to create a cupcake disguised as an apple. You can bring one to your favorite teacher when school starts, or eat the whole bushel yourself.
Still red and still delicious: Apple cupcakes
