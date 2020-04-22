Start your own sourdough ‘starter’ with just two ingredients: flour & water

Whether it’s due to a pandemic or you simply have been too busy to get to the store, there are times where we are lacking the ingredients we need to bake bread.

Most of us have some kind of flour or grain, but yeast isn’t something we always have on hand – or can get access to. But the answer to that problem is Sourdough.

Ashley Thompson recently learned how to get my own sourdough starter going from food blogger- and scientist – Clark Cassarella – so now I’ll never be more than a couple steps away from delicious homemade bread – without needing to hunt down any yeast.

Starting a sourdough starter:

-50 grams of whole wheat flour

-50 grams of water

Combine flour and water in a tall mason jar or some kind of plastic deli container (what Clark uses), cover loosely with cheesecloth or some parchment/wax paper that had holes punched in it and leave on the counter.

After 12 hours you MAY start to see some activity, but really it takes a few days of feeding to get really going.

For feeding, discard about half of the starter, and then to what remains, add 1 oz whole wheat flour (you can also use unbleached AP flour for this – the whole wheat just helps it get started stronger) and 1 oz water. For peak activity, feed twice a day for the few days before baking.

Make sure you stir it well, and then leave it undisturbed. Avoid using a metal utensil. If you forget to feed it, don’t worry too much, it’ll bounce back after a day. Whole wheat flour tends to be a slower and stronger starter, but the more AP flour you add, the faster it will be to rise as it’s easier for the yeast to eat the flour

Learn how Clark keeps a sourdough starter alive on his blog, Cooking with Cas. (You can even learn more about the scientific experiment he ran to test his sourdough methods!)

To bake Clark’s easy sourdough bread:

350 g Bread Flour

150 g Whole Wheat Flour

390 g Water

8 g Kosher salt

75 g ripe sourdough starter

Hardware needed:

Large mixing bowl(s)

Parchment Paper

Proofing banneton or colander

Cast iron Dutch Oven

0) 8-12 hours before starting this process, feed your sourdough starter as you normally would unless it has been fed within the last 8 hours previously.

1) Combine the flours and all but 40-50 g of water in a large bowl, bringing the dough together into a shaggy clump (just make sure there aren’t any dry clumps of flour on the bottom of the bowl. Let stand at room temperature for 30 mins

2) Using your clean, bare hands, incorporate the salt into the dough by pinching the dough until your fingers almost touch, rotating the ball of dough, and repeating, reshaping into a ball as needed

3) Incorporate the ripe sourdough starter using the same method, adding the remaining water to help with this (dough will be extremely sticky by now most likely)

4) Place in a large bowl or plastic tub and cover tightly with plastic wrap or a tea towel

5) Stretch and fold the dough over itself 3 times, every 45 minutes. To do this, grab a side of the dough, pull it up and over the rest of the mass and tuck it on the opposite side, and then rotate the bowl 90 degrees, repeating until you have circled the bowl entirely.

6) After the final fold, leave the ball of dough to bulk ferment,covered, until it has at least doubled in volume. This will depend on the ambient temperature of your kitchen and can easily be 12+ hours. If you don’t have 2 hours to spare to bake the loaf immediately, shape the loaf in a proofing banneton or towel-lined colander dusted with flour overnight in the fridge, otherwise continue

7) Gently pull the dough out onto a well-floured countertop or surface and using fast pulling motions, pull the dough into a rough square shape. There should still be a sticky side of the dough facing up towards you. Using more fast motions, pull the “North” edge to the middle of the square, then the “East” edge, then the “West” edge, and finally the “South” edge, pinching together at the very end.

8) Using well-floured hands, turn the ball of dough over and begin turning on the counter, using the friction of the counter and the outside edges of your hands to coax it into a tight ball. This will take practice and is not critical to final shaping. Dust the top liberally with all purpose flour and place that dusted side down into your proofing banneton or towel-lined colander that has been liberally dusted.

9) Preheat your oven to 475 deg F and place your cast iron Dutch oven into it as it preheats (lid and all). Let this preheat for 1 hour minimum while your dough has its final proof.

10) After 1 hour, cut out a square of parchment paper that is large enough to hold your boule and gently turn the dough out on to the parchment (NOT WAX PAPER). Using your sharpest knife, or bread lame attached with a razor blade, make a few long, 1/2 inch deep cuts on the top side of your loaf (this helps steam escape the bread as it bakes) and immediately lower into your preheated dutch oven (be extremely careful while doing this). Place the lid on top and bake for 30 minutes covered. Then carefully remove the lid and bake for an additional 15-20 minutes or until deeply browned, uncovered. Check on it at the 15 minute mark to make sure it isn’t burning.

11) Carefully remove the bread and parchment to a cooling rack and allow to fully cool before slicing. If you tap the bottom of the loaf, it should sound hollow.

Learn more here:

https://www.cookingwithcas.com/sourdough-boule.html