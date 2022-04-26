When you are scrolling though social media, it’s easy to get wrapped up in the world of latte art. Yet, before you get up and run out for the latest in latte trends, and spend $8 on a coffee, have you ever thought about trying to whip one up at home?



Former barista and current coffee lover, Tristan Chasing Hawk, joined us to teach us a few new takes on at home coffees, including one with a very surprising ingredient. Just don’t blame us when these recipes leave you frothing for more.

Tristan Chasing Hawk with Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set

Iced Citrus Spritz

Tristan says that this iced coffee drink was inspired by an iced coffee he learned on vacation, and while in this version he uses a guava flavored sparkling water – any acidic based sparkling water will work.

1 tsp simple syrup

1 shot espresso

Top with guava flavored sparkling water

Cafe Miel