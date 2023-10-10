If you’ve ever attended one of Ashley Thompson’s dinner parties, or even just seen the party planning process on the show, then you know it’s no secret that she LOVES a Caprese Salad. And with the cool weather finally hitting and tomatoes being pulled off the vine for the last harvest of the season, there isn’t a better time to whip one up.



But, we also know that food is more fun with a theme, and the theme on everyone’s minds this time of year is spooky focused. Which is why today we took the Caprese salad out of the Mediterranean and into the haunted mansion with a few Halloween twists.