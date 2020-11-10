Spaghetti Squash Lasagna

Mariah Reil is a registered dietitian, and she’s joining us today to show us how we can take the comforting taste of lasagna and give it an update to be more healthy.
Recipe Ingredients:
1 medium spaghetti squash
2-3 tsp olive oil
1 cup cottage cheese
1/4-1/2 cup shredded parmesan cheese
½ tbsp + 1 tsp Italian seasoning
1 tbsp lemon juice
1 small onion, diced
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 lb lean ground beef
8 oz can tomato sauce
½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese
1 cup packed spinach
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400F. Carefully using a sharp knife, cut the squash in half. Scrape out seeds. Drizzle the inside of squash with olive oil and coat. Place each side facing down on a sheet pan and bake for 30-35 minutes.
- In a medium bowl, combine the cottage cheese, parmesan, ½ tbsp. Italian seasoning, and lemon juice. Set aside.
- In a large skillet, sauté the onion and garlic in 1 tsp olive oil until the onion is translucent and garlic starts to become aromatic. Add the ground beef and continue to cook until meat is mostly cooked through. Add tomato sauce and 1 tsp Italian seasoning. Simmer for 5-10 minutes.
- Remove the squash from the oven. Let cool for 5 minutes and then remove squash strands with a fork. Add squash to the bowl with the cottage cheese filling and add the spinach. Mix to combine.
- Add a layer of the filling mixture into the squash, followed by a layer of meat mixture, sprinkle with mozzarella. Bake for another 10 minutes. Enjoy!