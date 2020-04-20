South Dakota Pork Producers Council has food safety tips for grilling season

As a parent of three kids, I want nothing more than to protect my family and keep them healthy. I’m sure you feel the same way. We have been following the CDC guidelines for preventing COVID-19 in our home and here on KELOLAND Living. While it’s been too many weeks of missing family and friends, we should all be grateful for each passing day that we remain healthy. One thing we also probably have in common is that we’re all doing more cooking at home and trying out new recipes. Stacey Sorlien, with the South Dakota Pork Producers Council, shares a recipe and tells us why pork is both a safe and healthy choice for what you’re putting on the dinner table.

If you’ve got a question about Pork or to sign up for South Dakota’s Porkline Magazine, you can do that online at SDpork.org. Their office in Sioux Falls is temporarily closed, but you can reach them by calling them at 605-332-1600. You’ll also find a complete selection of delicious pork recipes for tonight or any other day of the week through their website at SDPork.Org. You’ll also find plenty of delicious pork recipes online.

And here is a recipe they recommend to get your summer grilling started!