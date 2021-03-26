South Dakota Pork Producers Council get us ‘Ham’spired with a Swine and Dine event

When you think of Easter, do you picture spring flowers, colorfully-decorated eggs, and sugar cookies made to look like adorable chicks? If you’re like most people, you also probably think of that holiday meal. Like Thanksgiving and turkey, Easter has that traditional main dish that seems to define the holiday meal: Easter ham.



Stacey Sorlien is with the South Dakota Pork Producers Council.



She joins us with some great ideas for serving a delectable dish featuring pork that will take center stage at your Easter brunch or dinner table.

Some of Stacey’s favorite recipes:

If you’re ready to Ham It Up for Easter, you’ll find some great recipe ideas for the big dinner and what to do with the leftovers, by visiting www.SDPPC.org/recipes. The South Dakota Pork Producers Council office in Sioux Falls is open with regular hours again. You’ll find them at their location at 4615 West Homefield Drive in Sioux Falls from eight until 5 weekdays. You can also reach them by phone at 605-332-1600 or online at SDPork.org.



