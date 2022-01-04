Souper Tuesday: Three bean vegan chili

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Southerly winds during the first half of the day helped southeast KELOLAND stay relatively mild when compared to the colder temperatures in northern KELOLAND, but much colder air is on the way.

That cold air will be here riding strong northwest winds. We'll see numbers fall below zero as early as tonight, and we may stay below zero overnight for the next three days. This will just add to the couple of mornings we've already had with below-zero temperatures.