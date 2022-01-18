Souper Tuesday: Six ingredient chicken chili

Recipes

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELOLAND Living Newsletter

What better time than now to make a big pot of soup to get you through the single digit weather we are about to encounter? For today’s Souper Tuesday, we are putting on a spin on the traditional chili you probably grew up with. And the best part? It has only 6 ingredients. Kelsey Raab is a Registered Dietitian and the Blogger behind 605 Dietitian. She’s joining us to share a delicious chicken chili recipe that the entire family will love. Welcome Kelsey.

Ingredients
-1# boneless, skinless chicken breast, cubed
-1 jar fire roasted bell peppers, diced
-1 jar fire roasted tomatoes
-1 jar great northern beans, rinsed and drained
-1/2 box (16oz) chicken stock
-1 pack @kindersflavors chili seasoning or your fav chili seasoning mix

Directions

Add all the ingredients to your crockpot. Stir to combine. Cook on high for 6 hours. Serve with tortilla chips, sour cream, cheese or any of your favorite chili seasoning!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 