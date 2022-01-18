Souper Tuesday: Six ingredient chicken chili

What better time than now to make a big pot of soup to get you through the single digit weather we are about to encounter? For today’s Souper Tuesday, we are putting on a spin on the traditional chili you probably grew up with. And the best part? It has only 6 ingredients. Kelsey Raab is a Registered Dietitian and the Blogger behind 605 Dietitian. She’s joining us to share a delicious chicken chili recipe that the entire family will love. Welcome Kelsey.

Ingredients

-1# boneless, skinless chicken breast, cubed

-1 jar fire roasted bell peppers, diced

-1 jar fire roasted tomatoes

-1 jar great northern beans, rinsed and drained

-1/2 box (16oz) chicken stock

-1 pack @kindersflavors chili seasoning or your fav chili seasoning mix

Directions

Add all the ingredients to your crockpot. Stir to combine. Cook on high for 6 hours. Serve with tortilla chips, sour cream, cheese or any of your favorite chili seasoning!