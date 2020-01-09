Snow Peanut Brittle: Brittany and Ashley try Grandma Lois’s recipe

If your family considers snow days to be fun days (well, without any problems getting around… or shoveling). Then that fun day can be even more fun by cooking in the snow. That’s right. We recently received an idea from Shannon Joneson using an old recipe from her Grandma, Lois Egert. Shannon says she and her brother always had a lot of fun making peanut brittle in the snow, so Brittany and Ashley decided to give it a try. And the result? Well, see for yourself!

Grandma Lois’s recipe for Peanut Brittle in the Snow:

Courtesy Shannon Joneson

Grease a piece of aluminum foil with butter.

2 C. sugar

1 C. corn syrup

1/2 C. water

2 TBS. butter plus more to grease the foil

1 TBS. Baking Soda

1 TBS. Vanilla, use the real stuff😉

1/2 tsp. salt

2 & 1/2 C. Spanish Peanuts

Over medium heat bring to a boil sugar, corn syrup, water and 2 TBS. butter. Using a candy thermometer cook until the mixture reaches 240 degrees.

Add Spanish Peanuts and cook until the thermometer reaches 290. This temp makes the best color and crunch and the smoothest candy.

Remove from the heat and quickly stir in the baking soda, salt and vanilla.

Lay the buttered aluminum foil on the snow and quickly pour the hot peanut butter mixture out.

It crackles and get extra hard and crispy right away.

The “Snow Method”, as Grams Lois always called it, was the best for hard crunchy, never sticky brittle!