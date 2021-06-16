Skip the mimosa, these portonics are perfict for father’s day

Recipes
Posted: / Updated:

As a mom, Ashley always says there is nothing better than being woken up with some bubbly or a mimosa on Mother’s Day. But she may have spoke too soon.

Bob Novak, the owner of Wine Time on Main, has a new take on the classic wine cocktail and we’re making it just in time for Father’s Day!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 