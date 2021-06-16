As a mom, Ashley always says there is nothing better than being woken up with some bubbly or a mimosa on Mother’s Day. But she may have spoke too soon.
Bob Novak, the owner of Wine Time on Main, has a new take on the classic wine cocktail and we’re making it just in time for Father’s Day!
Skip the mimosa, these portonics are perfict for father’s day
As a mom, Ashley always says there is nothing better than being woken up with some bubbly or a mimosa on Mother’s Day. But she may have spoke too soon.