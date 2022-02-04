When it comes to your daily dose of veggies, are you getting enough? If you’re like most adults the answer is “no.” And, a quick follow up to that “no” may be a “veggies are too bland on their own.” Head chef and owner at Bee Loved Kitchen, Emily Wilson, proved that not only can vegetables be tasty, they can also be fun by sharing a lacto-fermented cabbage recipe.

Lacto-fermented vegetables

Recipe:

1 large Napa cabbage

2 large carrots

3 cloves minced garlic

3 green onions

1 tsp sea salt

1 tsp red pepper flakes (optional)

mason jar

Directions:

Shred the cabbage and thinly slice the carrots.

Mince the garlic and chop the green onions.

Place all ingredients in a large bowl.

Massage the veggies until they are soft and watery. (this could take 3-6 minutes)

Place the mixture into a mason jar and pack down as you go.

Pour the left over watery liquid over the kimchi until all the veggies are completely covered with water.

Cover with a mesh cloth and secure with a rubber band.

Let sit on the counter for 2-5 days to ferment.

Cover with a lid and transfer the jar to the refrigerator.