In the early 1860s Valentine’s Day candy first premiered and delighted the world. Now, more than 160 years later little has changed, everyone still wants a sweet treat for and from their sweetie. We were joined by Keyes Clemmer, the owner, and head artisan at Prairie Cocoa & Confections. She dropped by to show Ashley Thompson how she can give a hand-crafted, chocolate surprise to a cherished partner this Valentine’s Day.