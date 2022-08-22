Whether it’s an old pair of your favorite shoes, or a brand-new pair that got dirty on its first time out of the box, there’s nothing worse than feeling like you’ve ruined your shoes that you love. Brittany Kaye and Ashley Thompson know this firsthand so they decided to do some research and share some simple DIY hacks to restore your shoes. All it takes are a few supplies that you probably already have at home.

WHITE SHOES

2 parts baking soda

1 part hydrogen peroxide

1 part water

Coat shoe in paste and dry in sun

Use excess on laces and dry in sun

The longer in the sun and higher heat the whiter the shoes

IF ABLE put in washing machine or let air dry.

SUEDE SHOES

1 part vinegar

1 part water

Mix ingredients. Use tooth brush or suede brush to use mixture on shoes. Let air dry.

DEODORIZER

2 TBSP baking soda

10 drops essential oils

Mix

Put in shoe

OPTIONAL:

Put shoe in bag with powder in shoe

Put plastic bag containing shoe in freezer overnight