We recently walked you through the basics of the chop. AKA: proper knife skills. And, let’s admit it, while we’re more capable with a blade now, we’ve still got a long way to go.

Thankfully, our next guest is ready, and willing, to lead us on the journey. Janelle Whempner, who is the Culinary Arts Instructor at CTE Academy, stopped by to continue our lesson on knife skills, so we can continue to keep our digits in tact as we chop and dice our way into being a better chef.