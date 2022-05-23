Is there anything better than an ice cold glass of lemonade on a warm day? What if we told you that you can level up your lemonade with a little magic? Food blogger, Melissa Carrier-Damon, joined us today to show us how we can take the classic lemonade and add a touch of magic to keep the sweet drink flowing all year long.

Melissa Carrier-Damon and Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set

Ingredients:

  • Red Cabbage
  • Water- 4 Cups
  • Lemons- 4
  • Sugar- 1/2 Cup
  • Ice Cubes

Directions:

  • Bring 2 cups of water to a boil
  • Prepare 1/2 cup lemon juice
  • Add in a handful of red cabbage and boil to color consistency that you would like. 1-3 minutes
  • Strain the cabbage leaves out and keep the colored water
  • Add 2 more cups of water to the boiled water
  • Add sugar and stir until dissolved
  • Place ice cubes into glasses (4) and add the syrup.
  • Add 4 tablespoons of lemon juice to each glass of syrup.
Magic lemonade in action
Magic rice noodles
