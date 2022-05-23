Is there anything better than an ice cold glass of lemonade on a warm day? What if we told you that you can level up your lemonade with a little magic? Food blogger, Melissa Carrier-Damon, joined us today to show us how we can take the classic lemonade and add a touch of magic to keep the sweet drink flowing all year long.

Melissa Carrier-Damon and Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set

Ingredients:

Red Cabbage

Water- 4 Cups

Lemons- 4

Sugar- 1/2 Cup

Ice Cubes

Directions:

Bring 2 cups of water to a boil

Prepare 1/2 cup lemon juice

Add in a handful of red cabbage and boil to color consistency that you would like. 1-3 minutes

Strain the cabbage leaves out and keep the colored water

Add 2 more cups of water to the boiled water

Add sugar and stir until dissolved

Place ice cubes into glasses (4) and add the syrup.

Add 4 tablespoons of lemon juice to each glass of syrup.

Magic lemonade in action