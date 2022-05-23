Is there anything better than an ice cold glass of lemonade on a warm day? What if we told you that you can level up your lemonade with a little magic? Food blogger, Melissa Carrier-Damon, joined us today to show us how we can take the classic lemonade and add a touch of magic to keep the sweet drink flowing all year long.
Ingredients:
- Red Cabbage
- Water- 4 Cups
- Lemons- 4
- Sugar- 1/2 Cup
- Ice Cubes
Directions:
- Bring 2 cups of water to a boil
- Prepare 1/2 cup lemon juice
- Add in a handful of red cabbage and boil to color consistency that you would like. 1-3 minutes
- Strain the cabbage leaves out and keep the colored water
- Add 2 more cups of water to the boiled water
- Add sugar and stir until dissolved
- Place ice cubes into glasses (4) and add the syrup.
- Add 4 tablespoons of lemon juice to each glass of syrup.