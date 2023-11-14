Pumpkin pie completes any modern Thanksgiving spread, but if you’re anything like us, with its overly smooth texture, overwhelming scent, and taste of the gourd, plus an always overbaked crust, it doesn’t exactly make us crave the pumpkin classic, Thankfully, you can still represent this family favorite…at least visibly.



So, we flipped the script and decided to make treats that look like pumpkin pie but are in fact masquerading as the dessert in name only– in a segment we’re calling “Im-pie-sters.”