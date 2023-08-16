We call it happy hour in English, aperitif en francais and aperitivo in Italiano, but regardless of where you are in the world, the Aperol Spritz is the perfect drink to indulge in. Bridging the threshold between wine and blended drinks, the Aperol spritz is light and refreshing, yet deliciously complex. But making the perfect one, is mastered by few.

Thankfully, our very own Aperol aficionado, Kristen Lund, joined us to give us the tips she has acquired on her quest for the perfect spritz.

The perfect Aperol Spritz

3 parts Prosecco

2 parts Aperol

1 part tonic water

