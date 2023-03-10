We’ve learned about the five French Mother sauces, bechamel, velouté, espagnole, hollandaise and we can’t forget the classic tomato sauce. But what do you do with a roux? How cool is your coulis? And do you find your slurry to be a little sorry?

Have no fear, because help is here. Janelle Whempner is the culinary arts instructor at CTE Academy, and she joined us to make sure we don’t roux the day the next time we get a little saucy in the kitchen.

Three of the five ways to thicken sauces
Janelle Whempner and Ashley Thompson in the kitchen on KELOLAND Living
Savory compound butter:

  • 1 stick of butter
  • Garlic
  • Parsley
  • Salt

Sweet compound butter:

  • 1 stick of butter
  • Orange juice
  • Orange zest
  • Honey
  • Salt

