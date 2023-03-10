We’ve learned about the five French Mother sauces, bechamel, velouté, espagnole, hollandaise and we can’t forget the classic tomato sauce. But what do you do with a roux? How cool is your coulis? And do you find your slurry to be a little sorry?
Have no fear, because help is here. Janelle Whempner is the culinary arts instructor at CTE Academy, and she joined us to make sure we don’t roux the day the next time we get a little saucy in the kitchen.
Savory compound butter:
- 1 stick of butter
- Garlic
- Parsley
- Salt
Sweet compound butter:
- 1 stick of butter
- Orange juice
- Orange zest
- Honey
- Salt