Satisfy your taste buds with this vegan tater tot hotdish recipe

Whitney Werner is a certified holistic health coach with “She Lives Fit.” You can find more of her recipes online at shelivesfit.com.

Vegan tater tot hotdish recipe:

Makes 8 servings

2 T olive oil

1 medium yellow onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

8 oz baby Bella mushrooms,* chopped

1 1/2 cups veggie broth

1 cup unsweetened nondairy milk**

4 T flour (or 2 T cornstarch for gluten-free)

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

1/4 tsp onion powder

White pepper, to taste

Smoked paprika, to taste

2 T Nutritional Yeast*** (optional)

3 cups of frozen mixed vegetables ​(or sub frozen 1 cup peas, 1 cup green beans, and 1 cup corn)

1 1/2 bags ​(around 16 oz) ​ of meatless beefy-style crumbles (such as Boca soy crumbles, Gardein Beefless, or Beyond Beef crumbles)

1 bag of daiya nondairy cheddar shreds, divided 1-32 oz bag of frozen tater tots (or enough to cover your casserole, about 8-9 servings)

— Preheat your oven to 400 degrees and spray a 9×13 glass casserole dish. Chop onions, mushrooms, and mince garlic while heating a large flat skillet on medium heat. When the skillet is warm, add 2 T. Olive oil, and then add onions and garlic. Sauté a few moments until onions become translucent and then add mushrooms. Sprinkle a dash of salt and cook until the mushrooms release most of their juices and cook down a bit, about 3 minutes.

In a measuring glass, whisk 4 T. Flour with 1/2 cup of vegetable broth to create a slurry. Add to the skillet of onions and mushrooms, and cook a few minutes, until the liquid thickens a bit. Then add remaining 1 cup of vegetable broth, and 1 cup of ​unsweetened​ nondairy milk (soy milk works well). Add salt, pepper, and all other spices. Cook over medium low heat until the gravy thickens and is bubbly and flavorful. Adjust spices to your liking.

Add all frozen vegetables, and frozen meatless crumbles to the hot gravy. Cook until any clumps of soy-crumbles are broken apart, and then mix in 1/2 bag of Daiya cheddar shreds.

Pour casserole mixture into your prepared pan, and then top with remaining Daiya cheddar and arrange tater-tots on top to cover. Bake at 400 degrees for 35-45 minutes, until tots are browned and casserole is bubbly.

Nutrition Facts per serving: 359 calories / 14.9 g fat / 38.8 g carb / 9.5 g fiber / 22.1 g protein

*Mushrooms ​can be optional ​ if you really don’t like them. Try a “cream of celery” approach with diced celery instead. Or pulse mushrooms very finely in a food processor to make them practically undetectable! I do recommend the mushrooms if you can handle them, however.

**Nondairy milk must be unsweetened, and not flavored. If you try this with Vanilla flavored milk, it will be a disaster. For a richer, creamier option, sub part unsweetened soy-creamer or try with full-fat coconut milk instead. You can also stir in 1/4 cup of vegan cream cheese or sour cream for added richness.

***Nutritional yeast is a yellow deactivated yeast that has a nutty-cheesy flavor, and adds a nice element to this sauce. It is found in the spice section of the grocery store, and a great source of vitamin B-12. It is not necessary if you cannot find it or don’t want to use it. The recipe will work fine without it.