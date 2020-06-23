Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 27 new positive cases; Death toll increases to 83; Active cases at 773
Live Now
WATCH: Sioux Falls East, Yankton and Pierre doubleheader

Satisfy your taste buds with this healthy jalapeno tuna melt recipe

Recipes
Posted: / Updated:

Kenzie Fischer is the healthy advocate behind the Instagram page, “@healthylifewithkenzie”. She’s joining us today to share a tongue-igniting jalapeno tuna melt recipe that is sure to satisfy your taste buds.

Jalapeno Tuna Melt Recipe:

1 packet of tuna (flavor of your choice)
½ avocado
¼ cup chopped red onion
¼ cup chopped celery
handful of cherry tomatoes
1 fresh jalepeno
Trader Joe’s Everything But the Bagel seasoning
Food for Life English muffin
Violife mozzarella cheese

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven on broil setting
  2. Chop red onion, celery & jalepenos
  3. Mash ½ avocado and tuna packet together in bowl
  4. Combine chopped veggies with tuna avocado mixture & add Everything but the Bagel seasoning
  5. Place on top of English muffin
  6. Add halved cherry tomatoes & jalepeno, then top with shredded cheese of choice
  7. Broil until cheese is melted

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DIY Facemasks

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories


 
More Contests