Satisfy your taste buds with this healthy jalapeno tuna melt recipe

Kenzie Fischer is the healthy advocate behind the Instagram page, “@healthylifewithkenzie”. She’s joining us today to share a tongue-igniting jalapeno tuna melt recipe that is sure to satisfy your taste buds.
Jalapeno Tuna Melt Recipe:
1 packet of tuna (flavor of your choice)
½ avocado
¼ cup chopped red onion
¼ cup chopped celery
handful of cherry tomatoes
1 fresh jalepeno
Trader Joe’s Everything But the Bagel seasoning
Food for Life English muffin
Violife mozzarella cheese
Directions:
- Preheat oven on broil setting
- Chop red onion, celery & jalepenos
- Mash ½ avocado and tuna packet together in bowl
- Combine chopped veggies with tuna avocado mixture & add Everything but the Bagel seasoning
- Place on top of English muffin
- Add halved cherry tomatoes & jalepeno, then top with shredded cheese of choice
- Broil until cheese is melted