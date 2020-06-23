Satisfy your taste buds with this healthy jalapeno tuna melt recipe

Kenzie Fischer is the healthy advocate behind the Instagram page, “@healthylifewithkenzie”. She’s joining us today to share a tongue-igniting jalapeno tuna melt recipe that is sure to satisfy your taste buds.

Jalapeno Tuna Melt Recipe:



1 packet of tuna (flavor of your choice)

½ avocado

¼ cup chopped red onion

¼ cup chopped celery

handful of cherry tomatoes

1 fresh jalepeno

Trader Joe’s Everything But the Bagel seasoning

Food for Life English muffin

Violife mozzarella cheese

Directions: