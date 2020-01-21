Sandbakkels: A traditional Norwegian cookie recipe worth sharing

Many families have recipes that get passed down from generation to generation. Sanbakkelse are a Norwegian cookie tradition with a crumbly texture and deliciously sweet taste. You might also recongize their shape from the special molds called sandbakkel tins. Karla Santi teaches us how to make Sanbakkel cookies with the family recipe she is proud to be passing along to the next generation.



Karla Santi’s family sandbakkelse recipe

Ingredients:

1/2 cup butter

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 small egg, unbeaten

1/2 tsp. almond extract

1 1/2 cup all purpose flour



Directions:

Step 1

In a bowl, cream butter and sugar. Add egg and extracts. Blend in flour. Cover and chill for 1-2 hours or overnight. Allow dough to soften slightly before pressing into tins.

mixing sandbakkel dough

Step 2

Take a small ball of dough (around 1 TBSP) and with the thumb, press evenly into the bottom and sides of an ungreased tin. The tart must be thin, about 1/16th of an inch. Place tins on a cookie sheet. (Make sure you watch the segment to see Karla’s tip for finding the perfect amount of dough for different size tins!)

pressing dough into tins

tins on a cookie sheet ready to bake

Step 3

Bake at 375° until cookies appear set and just begin to brown around the edges, about 10 minutes. Remove from oven and tip upside down as soon as they are cool enough to handle (2-3 minutes). Immediately pinch tins slightly to remove tin from tart.

sandbakkels fresh from the oven

These cookies are perfect to eat just as they are or can be served with fresh fruit or a variety of toppings.

sandbakkels

And don’t forget! If you really want to serve them correctly, you should follow the original instructions that came with these tins (that have been passed down the generations in Karla’s family), and serve them on your prettiest blue plate.