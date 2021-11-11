Saffron and cardamom poached pears

Recipes
Posted: / Updated:
KELOLAND Living Newsletter

Poaching fruit can be a show stopper when it comes to the dessert at your next dinner party. Cooking fruit in the sweet liquids can bring out flavors you never imagined.

Today we’re being joined by Janelle Whempner, the culinary arts instructor at CTE academy in Sioux Falls. She’s here to show us how to make the perfect poached pears with a unique blend of spice that will impress your dinner party guests.

Ingredients:

1/2 tablespoon cardamom pods

2cups dry white wine

3/4 cup sugar

11/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon saffron threadsPinch of kosher salt

4 firm pears, peeled, stems intact

16-ounce container crème fraîche

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 