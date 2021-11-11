Saffron and cardamom poached pears

Poaching fruit can be a show stopper when it comes to the dessert at your next dinner party. Cooking fruit in the sweet liquids can bring out flavors you never imagined.
Today we’re being joined by Janelle Whempner, the culinary arts instructor at CTE academy in Sioux Falls. She’s here to show us how to make the perfect poached pears with a unique blend of spice that will impress your dinner party guests.
Ingredients:
1/2 tablespoon cardamom pods
2cups dry white wine
3/4 cup sugar
11/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1/4 teaspoon saffron threadsPinch of kosher salt
4 firm pears, peeled, stems intact
16-ounce container crème fraîche