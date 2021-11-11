Saffron and cardamom poached pears

VERMILLION, S.D. -- If you've travelled the state and county highways between Brookings and Vermillion this week, you may have encountered a curious sight; a group of men jogging down the shoulder of the road in sweatshirts and shorts, holding a football.

These are the members of the USD and SDSU chapters of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity, who each year prove their chops and raise money for Feeding South Dakota by running on the highways between the universities with a football for the USD-SDSU football matchup.