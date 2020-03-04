Refuel with this energy tea recipe

Whether you need a little more power to get through a day at the office, or maybe you want to get in the zone for a tough workout, sometimes you just need an energy boost. If that extra cup of coffee isn’t doing the trick, we may have the perfect alternative for you. Raena Rasmussen, owner of the new juice bar, Refuel, and two of the girls you might meet behind the Refuel counter, Phoebe Brown and Ella Christianson, show us how to make one of their delicious energy tea recipes.

Sour Patch Energy Tea

In a 20 oz. glass, add a shot of hot water, a shot of aloe, 1/2 tsp of Lemon Tea mix and a “Liftoff” tablet. Dissolve ingredients and then add water and ice to fill the glass.

They also sent a bonus recipe for one of their favorite protein shakes!

Cake Batter Shake

-2 scoops French Vanilla Healthy Meal

-2 scoops vanilla protein powder

In a blender, add 1 cup water, above ingredients and 1 cup of ice. Blend to desired consistency.

You can find out more about Refuel on their Instagram page @RefuelSF.