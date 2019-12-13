KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

Red Nose Punch: An easy holiday drink recipe

There’s a good chance you are either attending a holiday party or are hosting one this year. And if you’re looking for a festive drink that screams “Christmas” you’re in luck. When Erin Bosch isn’t working at EmBe, she’s testing out new recipes in the kitchen. She shows us how to make a sweet and tangy punch that the adults on your guest list will love.

Red Nose Punch Recipe (courtesy of saveur.com)

Ingredients:

  • 28 oz. cranberry juice
  • 2 cups fresh cranberries
  • 8 oz. bourbon
  • 4 oz. fresh lime juice
  • Cinnamon sticks
  • 4 (12-oz.) bottles lager beer
  • 3 limes, sliced

Instructions:

  1. Place cranberries in a bundt pan and pour over 4 cups hot water; freeze until set (the hot water will freeze clear), about 2 hours.
  2. Combine juices, bourbon, and syrup in a large punch bowl; stir to combine. Unmold frozen ice ring and float in punch; top with beer and sliced limes.
Frozen Cranberries
Cranberries and water frozen in a bunt pan

