Red Nose Punch: An easy holiday drink recipe

There’s a good chance you are either attending a holiday party or are hosting one this year. And if you’re looking for a festive drink that screams “Christmas” you’re in luck. When Erin Bosch isn’t working at EmBe, she’s testing out new recipes in the kitchen. She shows us how to make a sweet and tangy punch that the adults on your guest list will love.
Red Nose Punch Recipe (courtesy of saveur.com)
Ingredients:
- 28 oz. cranberry juice
- 2 cups fresh cranberries
- 8 oz. bourbon
- 4 oz. fresh lime juice
- Cinnamon sticks
- 4 (12-oz.) bottles lager beer
- 3 limes, sliced
Instructions:
- Place cranberries in a bundt pan and pour over 4 cups hot water; freeze until set (the hot water will freeze clear), about 2 hours.
- Combine juices, bourbon, and syrup in a large punch bowl; stir to combine. Unmold frozen ice ring and float in punch; top with beer and sliced limes.