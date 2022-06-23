Be honest, how often do you use your air fryer? If you’re anything like the KELOLAND Living team, it may be as often as 6 days a week. But, are you putting it to work as much as you can? Well, we’re all used to the traditional pieces in an air fryer, have you ever thought of using it for a dessert? Today, we showed you how you can whip up an air fried apple crisp. It proves that once again, the air fryer can be the ultimate multi-tasker in the kitchen.

Putting the finishing touches on the apple crisp

Air Fryer Apple Crisp Recipe:

1 apple

¼ cup oats

½ tsp brown sugar

½ tsp cinnamon

½ tsp Nutmeg

Pinch of Salt

¼ tsp vanilla

1 Tbsp melted butter

Drizzle maple syrup

Directions:

Cut the apple in half and take out the core. Use some of the melted butter or pan spray on top of the apples. Mix the oats, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, vanilla and the rest of the butter in a mixing bowl. Top the apple with the mixture. Drizzle the top with maple syrup. Put in the air fryer at 350′ for 15 minutes. Top with ice cream if desired.