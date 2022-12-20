Is there any better time than a winter storm to make a Christmas treat or two? If you’re looking for a dietitian-approved treat this holiday season, you’re in luck. Registered Dietitian & Owner of First Foods, Mariah Reil, demonstrated how to make a Christmas cookie dip that is sure to be the hit of your holiday party, or the perfect snow day.

Christmas Cookie Dip

Ingredients:

½ cup vanilla Greek Yogurt

5 tbsp softened butter

2 oz softened cream cheese

¼ cup flour

½ cup powdered sugar

½ tsp vanilla extract

½ cup holiday sprinkles

graham crackers, cookies, or fruit for dipping

Directions:

1. In a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, cream the butter, cream cheese and sugar until light and fluffy.

2. Add the flour and vanilla and beat for another minute.

3. Add the yogurt and mix on low to combine.

4. Fold in the sprinkles.

5. Serve chilled with fruit, graham crackers or cookies for dipping.

*Note: this recipe does not include baking. For food safety, spread the ¼ cup of flour onto a parchment paper lined baking sheet and bake at 350 for 5 minutes to ensure it is safe to consume raw.