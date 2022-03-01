Emily Paulsen is an essential oils expert. She stopped by the studio to walk us through how we can bring those good outdoor vibes in our front door.

DIY Essential Oil Blends For Spring:

Spring Fling Room Spray: 10 drops each Lemmon, Grapefruit, Lime, top with distilled water

Natural Garden Spray: Add 15-20 Drops of Peppermint essential oil; to a 16 oz. glass spray bottle and top with water

Spring Detox Juice: 3 stalks Kale, 2 stalks Celery; 1 Lime, 1 Cucumber; 1 Apple, 1 Drop Cilantro essential oil





