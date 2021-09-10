Pumpkin pie smoothie recipe to get your Fall on

Kelsey Raab is a Registered Dietitian and Diabetes Educator. She’s here to share a Pumpkin Pie Smoothie recipe with us. If you have a sweet tooth like me, it’s a great way to trick your brain into believing that you’re having something much more indulgent than you really are.

Recipe Pumpkin Pie Smoothie Recipe:

•1 frozen banana, sliced

•6 Tablespoon pumpkin purée

•1 scoops vanilla protein powder

•1 Tablespoon instant pumpkin spice jello pudding mix

•1/4 tsp Pumpkin Pie Spice

•1-1 1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk

•Ice, if desired

Directions:

1. Evenly scoop 1 can of 100% pumpkin into a silicon ice cube tray. Freeze overnight.

2. In the morning, combine all ingredients in the blender. Blend until smooth.

Makes 1 Serving