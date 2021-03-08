Protein Puppy Chow Ingredients:
- 6 cups Rice or Corn Chex
- 2/3 cup dark chocolate chips (dairy-free if needed)*
- 1/3 cup natural peanut butter*
- 1 Tablespoon coconut oil
- 3/4 cup powdered sugar or powdered erythritol*
- 1/4 cup vanilla protein powder
Directions:
- Measure cereal and place in a large bowl, set aside.
- Pour powered sugar or powdered erythritol and protein powder into 2-gallon resealable zip-lock bag.
- In a saucepan over low-medium heat add peanut butter, chocolate chips and coconut oil. Stir continuously until chocolate chips have melted and the mixture is smooth.
- Pour chocolate mixture over cereal and toss until evenly coated.
- Carefully pour coated cereal mixture into the bag with the powdered sugar and protein powder. Seal bag; shake until well coated. Spread on parchment paper to cool completely. Make sure you let it cool for a while before putting it in a container, otherwise your mix will get soggy.
- Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator. Keeping it in the fridge will keep it fresh and crunchy!
Additional notes:
- Chex is the traditional cereal used for Muddy Buddies, but you can always try different cereal options!
- If you prefer to use powdered peanut butter for lower fat content, mix 1/4 cup powered peanut butter (like PB2) with 2 Tablespoons almond milk or water and 1 Tablespoon natural peanut butter. Use this instead of the 1/3 cup peanut butter.
- For dairy-free chocolate chips, I like using Enjoy Life or SunSpire!
- Powdered erythritol makes this lower in sugar. I’ve used Swerve and it worked great.