Protein puppy chow

Protein Puppy Chow Ingredients:

  • 6 cups Rice or Corn Chex
  • 2/3 cup dark chocolate chips (dairy-free if needed)*
  • 1/3 cup natural peanut butter*
  • 1 Tablespoon coconut oil
  • 3/4 cup powdered sugar or powdered erythritol*
  • 1/4 cup vanilla protein powder

Directions:

  1. Measure cereal and place in a large bowl, set aside.
  2. Pour powered sugar or powdered erythritol and protein powder into 2-gallon resealable zip-lock bag.
  3. In a saucepan over low-medium heat add peanut butter, chocolate chips and coconut oil. Stir continuously until chocolate chips have melted and the mixture is smooth.
  4. Pour chocolate mixture over cereal and toss until evenly coated.
  5. Carefully pour coated cereal mixture into the bag with the powdered sugar and protein powder. Seal bag; shake until well coated. Spread on parchment paper to cool completely. Make sure you let it cool for a while before putting it in a container, otherwise your mix will get soggy.
  6. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator. Keeping it in the fridge will keep it fresh and crunchy!

Additional notes:

  • Chex is the traditional cereal used for Muddy Buddies, but you can always try different cereal options!
  • If you prefer to use powdered peanut butter for lower fat content, mix 1/4 cup powered peanut butter (like PB2) with 2 Tablespoons almond milk  or water and 1 Tablespoon natural peanut butter. Use this instead of the 1/3 cup peanut butter.
  • For dairy-free chocolate chips, I like using Enjoy Life or SunSpire!
  • Powdered erythritol makes this lower in sugar. I’ve used Swerve and it worked great.

