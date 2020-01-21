Prohibition themed cocktail recipes

The term “bootlegging” originated in the Midwest in the 1880s, stemming from the practice of concealing liquor in the tops of your boots. And while the prohibition of alcohol has long been repealed, prohibition themed cocktails are still a fun trend to indulge in. Ryan Dineen, a local bartender, shares a few cocktail recipes with us that, thankfully, are no longer illegal.

Manhattan

2 dashes of bitters

1 1/2 ounces bourbon

1/2 ounce sweet vermouth

Add all the ingredients to a cocktail shaker, add ice and shake well before straining into a glass.

French 75

1/2 ounce simple syrup

1/2 ounce lemon juice

1 ounce gin

top with Champagne

Add all the ingredients except the Champagne to a cocktail shaker, add ice and shake well before straining into a glass. Top with Champagne.