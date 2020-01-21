1  of  2
Closings & Delays
Browns Valley School District Flandreau Public School Activities

Prohibition themed cocktail recipes

Recipes
Posted: / Updated:
Apply for the KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show

The term “bootlegging” originated in the Midwest in the 1880s, stemming from the practice of concealing liquor in the tops of your boots. And while the prohibition of alcohol has long been repealed, prohibition themed cocktails are still a fun trend to indulge in. Ryan Dineen, a local bartender, shares a few cocktail recipes with us that, thankfully, are no longer illegal.

Manhattan
  • 2 dashes of bitters
  • 1 1/2 ounces bourbon
  • 1/2 ounce sweet vermouth

Add all the ingredients to a cocktail shaker, add ice and shake well before straining into a glass.

French 75
  • 1/2 ounce simple syrup
  • 1/2 ounce lemon juice
  • 1 ounce gin
  • top with Champagne

Add all the ingredients except the Champagne to a cocktail shaker, add ice and shake well before straining into a glass. Top with Champagne.

French 75 and a Manhattan

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests