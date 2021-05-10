In the book ‘Tuesdays with Morrie,’ Mitch Albom wrote, ‘Death ends a life … not a relationship.’ That’s so true. Even though a loved one is no longer with us in person, that person’s spirit surrounds us.
And celebrating that life on an anniversary or birthday brings them back to us. Ashley Thompson has a special tradition to remember her father and today would have been Jeff’s dad’s 89th birthday, so we’re going to raise a glass of his favorite cocktail. And we like to think that he’s looking down as we do and is pouring a glass right along with us.
Pour a glass of dad’s favorite drink to remember him
