Pork recipes for your Memorial Day grill out

It’s Summer Grilling Season and if you haven’t uncovered and dusted off your grill yet, there’s no better time than Memorial Day weekend. Only before you fill your menu with those old stand-bys of Hamburgers and Cheese Burgers, who not put a little pizazz in your party with pork? And who better to help us find something juicy and delicious to grill up for our guests than Stacey Sorlien with the South Dakota Pork Producers Council. Welcome, Stacey.

If you’re ready to impress your guests at the Memorial Day Barbecue this weekend, be sure and put pork on the grill. You’ll find some great recipe ideas and ideas for what to do with the leftovers, by visiting sdpork.org/recipes. The South Dakota Pork Producers Council office in Sioux Falls is open Monday through Friday. You’ll find them at their location at 4615 West Homefield Drive in Sioux Falls from eight until 5. You can also reach them by phone at 605-332-1600 or online at sdpork.org. And if you’d like more ideas for how to put pork on your family’s table, be sure to follow the South Dakota Pork Producers Council on Social Media. You’ll find them on Facebook, Instagram, Snap Chat and Twitter.