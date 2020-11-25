Pomegranate Salsa Salad recipe for the holiday season

Family traditions run rampant this time of year, from driving around looking at holiday lights, gingerbread house competitions, and even special foods. Ashley's in-laws have had a tradition for years and even though her husband and she have been together for nearly 20 years, it took her a bit to get on board with it. Luckily, we were joined by the Thompson family matriarch today. Meet her mother-in-law, Mary Thompson. She's joined us today to show us how we can make the Norwegian flat bread called "Lefse.' A tradition at Thompson family holidays.

Drain cooked potatoes and add butter, sugar and salt. Mash together. Rice into a large bowl and cool overnight (it is a tradition to make the dough a day ahead!