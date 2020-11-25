Pomegranate Salsa Salad recipe for the holiday season

Elizabeth Overmoe is a renaissance woman who has brought us a lot of fun stuff to make but what she has today is one of my favorites! She’s here to show us how we can take a holiday favorite fruit, the pomegranate and turn it into a salad slash salsa that will have the people at your dinner table asking for the recipe.
Pomegranate Salsa
2-3 pomegranates
1-2 jalapenos
½ red onion
1/3 cup fresh cilantro
Juice of 1 lime
Pinch of cumin
Pinch of salt
Pinch of pepper
Winter margarita
4 shots cranberry juice
1 shot tequila
½ shot triple sec
½ shot lime juice
Shake and pour over ice in a salt rimmed glass. Top with cranberries, pomegranate seeds and rosemary.