Hello and welcome back to KELOLAND Living as we get ready to channel our very best Julia Child. From Coq au Vin to Beef Bourguignonne, knowing how to cook with wine is a must for any French chef in training. After all, as Julia Child said, “The best way to execute French cooking is to get good and loaded and whack the hell out of a chicken. Bon appétit.”

Only today, it’s not a chicken that benefited from learning to cook with wine, but rather, its pears. Chef Lizzie was back in the studio today to help us pour our way to the perfect poached pears.